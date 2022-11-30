Broncos designate Mike Boone to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Broncos designated running back Mike Boone to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Boone now is eligible to practice with the team, opening a 21-day window for his return to the active roster.

The Broncos placed Boone on injured reserve Oct. 24 after he injured an ankle in the game against the Jets.

Boone has 15 carries for 82 yards and six catches for 61 yards in seven appearances this season.

Denver also signed running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Harvey Langi to its practice squad. Ozigbo has spent much of the season with the Broncos, while Langi was also previously a member of the team’s practice squad.