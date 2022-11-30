Chase Young, Antonio Gibson limited in Wednesday practice

Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders
The Commanders’ first injury report of the week is out and it includes a couple of key players.

Returning from reconstructive knee surgery, defensive end Chase Young was limited on Wednesday. Young was activated to the 53-man roster last week but did not play in the win over Atlanta after being listed as questionable for the contest.

Whether Young plays in Sunday’s game against the Giants remains to be seen.

Running back Antonio Gibson was also limited on Wednesday with a foot injury. He had nine carries for 32 yards in the Week 12 victory over Atlanta, also catching three passes for 22 yards. Gibson leads the club with 476 yards rushing this year.

Receiver Dax Milne (foot), cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste (ankle), and guard Tray Turner (knee/ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Center Tyler Larsen (shoulder) and tight end Logan Thomas (rib) were also limited.

