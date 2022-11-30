Commanders designate Wes Schweitzer for return

Getty Images

The Commanders could have some help on the way for their offensive line.

The team announced on Wednesday that Wes Schweitzer has been designated for return from injured reserve. Schweitzer has been out since suffering a concussion against the Eagles in the third week of the season.

Schweitzer will have 21 days to practice with the team before he must be activated or shut down for the year. The Commanders can activate him at any point in that window.

Schweitzer started the opening game of the season at right guard and then started at center against the Eagles in his last appearance of the year. He started 18 other times for the Commanders over the last two seasons.