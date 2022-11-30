Deshaun Watson won’t meet with reporters on Wednesday

Getty Images

For Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, things are back to normal. But things remain not normal.

Case in point, Watson won’t meet with reporters on Wednesday, four days before his return to action.

Via Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN.com, coach Kevin Stefanski was asked why Watson isn’t talking to reporters today. Said Stefanski, “That’s not my department.”

Not every quarterback speaks on Wednesday in advance of a Sunday game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, for example, speaks on Thursday. Still, most quarterbacks talk to reporters on Wednesday.

The rules require all players to be available once during the week and after each game. Frankly, the sooner Watson gets it over with, the better. If he comes off as trying to avoid reporters, some may decide to be more aggressive and pointed in their questioning.

When reporters last heard from Watson, he had agreed to an 11-game suspension and a seven-figure fine, but he reiterated his innocence. Whenever he speaks again, he’ll undoubtedly be asked whether he still does.