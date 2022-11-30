Dion Dawkins ruled out for Thursday night

Getty Images

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is going to miss Thursday night’s game.

The Bills released their final injury report ahead of their matchup with the Bills and it shows that Dawkins has been ruled out. Dawkins missed practice all week with the ankle injury that he suffered against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

David Quessenberry replaced Dawkins in that game.

Linebacker Von Miller (knee) was ruled out last Friday and tight end Quintin Morris (illness) is listed as questionable after returning for a full practice on Wednesday.

While Dawkins and Miller are out, the Bills are set to get four others back after they missed last week. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), center Mitch Morse (elbow, ankle), and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) are all off the injury report.