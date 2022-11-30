Doug Pederson: I feel good about Travis Etienne’s chances of playing this weekend

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was held out of the second half of the Week 12 victory over the Ravens with a foot injury.

It sounds like Etienne should be OK to play in Sunday’s game against Detroit. But there’s still some question about that.

Head coach Doug Pederson was asked in his Wednesday press conference how he felt about Etienne’s chances to play in Week 13 and replied, “I feel good.”

“It’s going to be day-to-day with him,” Pederson said. “But, I want to make sure that he’s 100 percent before we stick him out there. He’ll go through some of the walk-through portions of practice today.”

JaMycal Hasty ended up playing the majority of snaps at running back last week. But Darrell Henderson, who was recently claimed off waivers, could be another option this week. Pederson said coaches have been spending a little extra time with him to get the running back ready to go if need be.

“He’s a veteran guy. He’s played,” Pederson said of Henderson. “It’s just a matter of understanding a little terminology. We won’t throw the whole thing at him but give him a series of plays that he’s comfortable with.”

Etienne leads the Jaguars with 728 yards rushing, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also has 22 receptions for 202 yards.

The Rams let Henderson go after he put up 283 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 10 games with seven starts.