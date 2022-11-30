Jakobi Meyers, David Andrews questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was a limited participant in practice for the third straight day on Wednesday and the Patriots have listed him as questionable to play against the Bills.

Meyers hurt his shoulder on a catch early in last Thursday’s loss to the Vikings. He was able to return to the game, which would seem to bode well for his chances of getting the green light to play this weekend.

Center David Andrews (thigh) is also listed as questionable. He had the same designation before being inactive last week and he was limited in practice all week.

Tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf), defensive back Marcus Jones (ankle), defensive back Jabrill Peppers (illness), and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) are the other players listed as questionable.

As expected, running back Damien Harris (thigh) has been ruled out. Tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) will miss his second straight game.