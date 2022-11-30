Jalen Hurts named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts double-dipped on offensive player of the week awards this week.

Hurts was PFT’s choice as the top offensive performer in the entire league in Week 12 and the NFL announced on Wednesday that he was also their choice for NFC offensive player of the week.

Hurts didn’t waste any time making his case for the prizes against the Packers last Sunday night. Hurts ran for more than 100 yards in the first quarter of the game and he wound up with 157 yards on the ground for the game.

That contribution was matched by going 16-of-28 for 153 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He’s the fourth player in league history with at least 150 passing yards and rushing yards in the same season.

Hurts was also the NFC offensive player of the month in September. Given his play and the Eagles’ record, there may be more awards and honors coming his way as the season winds down.