Joe Mixon will be at practice Wednesday, remains in concussion prototcol

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is making progress as he works his way through the concussion protocol.

Mixon missed last Sunday’s win over the Titans, but head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that he will be at practice on Wednesday. Taylor didn’t specify how much work Mixon will do, but he is still in the protocol so he’s unlikely to be doing everything at this point.

Assuming the return to work goes well, Mixon can do more over the rest of the week and get cleared in time to play the Chiefs this Sunday.

The Bengals could also be getting wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase back this weekend and that would put their offense at full strength in time for a rematch with the team they beat in last year’s AFC Championship Game.