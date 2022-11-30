Joey Porter Jr. enters 2023 NFL Draft, will not play in Penn State’s bowl game

Getty Images

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has announced that he is done playing college football.

“I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Porter said in a statement. “From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter.”

Porter Jr. is the son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, and who was also credited in Porter Jr.’s statement.

“To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without the love and guidance from my mom. To my dad, thank you for introducing me to the game I love and for always pushing me to be my best,” Porter Jr. wrote.

Porter Jr. considered entering the 2022 draft, but decided to come back for one more season. He now thinks he’s ready for the NFL.