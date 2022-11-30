Jonathan Jones looking forward to facing Bills after missing last year’s matchups

Getty Images

The Patriots did not force the Bills to punt in their second regular season matchup or their playoff game last season, so it’s no surprise that they were on the losing side of both of those games.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was not in the lineup for either of those losses or their earlier win over Buffalos as he missed the Patriots’ final 12 games due to a shoulder injury. Jones said watching those games was “like your little brother is fighting and you can’t help him.”

Jones is healthy for this week’s game between the two teams and said this week that he’s “excited” about the chance to help the Patriots try for a better result.

“You never look at it like ‘I would’ve made this great play.’ I just wanted to help — in any way possible I could’ve helped, tried to help,” Jones said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “You’re sitting there watching and it’s a playoff game. You know what I mean? That even hurt a little bit more that it was in the playoffs.”

Jones’ presence won’t be the only difference from the last time the two teams met and the Patriots hope that it will be one that helps push things in their direction.