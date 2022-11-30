Jordan Davis set to return to practice for Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on November 30, 2022, 10:40 AM EST
Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis is set to start working his way back into the lineup.

The Eagles announced that the first-round pick has been designated to return from injured reserve. Davis can begin practicing with the team on Wednesday and could be activated to play against the Titans this weekend.

Davis has missed the last four games with an ankle injury. He started five of the first seven games of the season and has 14 tackles on the year.

The Eagles defensive line looks very different than it did when Davis was placed on injured reserve. Veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh have joined Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams to give them enviable depth on the interior.

In addition to the Davis move, the Eagles announced they have released defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Auden Tate, wide receiver Kawaan Baker, and offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad.

4 responses to “Jordan Davis set to return to practice for Eagles

  1. Wow you have to envy the Eagles. I didn’t realize how many guys they have had out of the lineup that are big time players. What is really astounding is how fresh these guys will be when they come back and at the perfect time for their schedule. Davis is of course huge on the D line, then Goeddert will come back, and Maddux who is their slot corner and probably one of the best in the league. They have struggled lately in some areas, but when you are missing pieces like this no wonder. I bet most teams in the league wouldn’t win some of the games they have pulled out. Kudos to their management team for building a deep team. Way more important than just signing the best high priced free agents. Maybe the Falcons will take notice? Doubt it though.

  4. That’s a big deal for that defense especially with King Henry coming to town. Maybe he’ll only run for 100 instead of 175. Tough matchup for the eagles one way or the other, this is a big game for them. Must go into the Dallas game up 2, the Washington game was not ideal to have that meltdown.

