Josh Jacobs is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was bothered by a calf injury before and during last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but you wouldn’t have known that from watching him play.

Jacobs had the biggest day of his career in the Raiders’ 40-34 overtime win. He ran 33 times for 229 yards and caught six passes for 74 yards over the course of the proceedings.

Two of Jacobs’ carries went for touchdowns, including the game-winning 86-yard run in overtime. The run was the longest in the year this season.

A day like that likely made it easy for the NFL to decide on honoring Jacobs as the AFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the first time that Jacobs has taken the weekly prize.

Jacobs now leads the league with 1,159 rushing yards and 1,484 all-purpose yards. Keeping that up through the final six games of the year would be a strong way for Jacobs to head into free agency