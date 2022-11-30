Josh Jacobs is the AFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 30, 2022, 8:37 AM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was bothered by a calf injury before and during last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but you wouldn’t have known that from watching him play.

Jacobs had the biggest day of his career in the Raiders’ 40-34 overtime win. He ran 33 times for 229 yards and caught six passes for 74 yards over the course of the proceedings.

Two of Jacobs’ carries went for touchdowns, including the game-winning 86-yard run in overtime. The run was the longest in the year this season.

A day like that likely made it easy for the NFL to decide on honoring Jacobs as the AFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the first time that Jacobs has taken the weekly prize.

Jacobs now leads the league with 1,159 rushing yards and 1,484 all-purpose yards. Keeping that up through the final six games of the year would be a strong way for Jacobs to head into free agency

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Josh Jacobs is the AFC offensive player of the week

  1. Congrats, tell your agent to get you off that garbage time team so you can join a contender!

  4. Once the Raiders season (it actually was over before it started, lol) is over Josh should be trying to get traded so his career doesn’t go to waste on the rudderless Raiders.

  5. He’s good, but he can’t carry this team. The one dimensional angle never works especially with a team that has 4 wins in week 13!

  6. The Raiders winning an award in week 13 with four wins. Congratulations on the pinnacle of your 2022 season, Hahaha!

  10. citizenstrange says:
    November 30, 2022 at 8:39 am
    Kenny “Wicked” Pickett easily outplayed him but whatevs.
    ——————————-
    Pickett: 174 passing yards/32 rushing yards/0 TDs. Jacobs: 229 rushing yards/74 receiving yards/2 TDs including a game winning TD in OT. Whatevs.

  11. He’s good, but he can’t carry this team. The one dimensional angle never works especially with a team that has 4 wins in week 13!

    ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    The Raiders have a top 10 offense and are 8th in passing yards.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.