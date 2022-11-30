Josh Jacobs limited in Wednesday’s practice with calf injury

Posted by Charean Williams on November 30, 2022, 7:29 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs aggravated his calf injury in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. It didn’t stop him as he earned AFC offensive player of the week honors.

He ran for the game-winning 86-yard run in overtime and had a career-high 33 carries.

Jacobs was limited in practice Wednesday, which is more than he thought he might do this week.

Tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) was the only non-participant for the Raiders.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), running back Brandon Bolden (calf), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) joined Jacobs as limited.

