Kentucky quarterback Will Levis declares for 2023 NFL draft

Getty Images

Will Levis has spent five seasons playing college football. He won’t play a sixth.

The Kentucky quarterback, who could have taken advantage of the NCAA waiver for the pandemic to play another season for the Wildcats, announced Wednesday night he is entering the 2023 NFL draft.

“My intentions are to enter the draft after this season,” Levis said on a Blue Chips Twitter space. “I’ve talked with the coaches and the people I needed to these past couple days. I will be making a decision [on the bowl] soon, but nothing is final.”

Kentucky will learn its bowl site and opponent Saturday.

Levis is projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, a likely first-round choice.

He played 11 games this season, throwing for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns, the Wildcats went 7-5. They were 7-4 with Levis, losing the one game he didn’t play.