Kevin Stefanski doesn’t know whether rust will be a factor for Deshaun Watson

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson last played a regular-season game in January 2021, with the Texans. He now returns to action by facing the Texans. In Houston.

Although Watson wasn’t available to the media on Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski was. Stefanski was asked whether he thinks Watson will be shaking off any rust on Sunday.

“It is a totally fair question,” Stefanski said. “I don’t think I can predict that type of thing, but I know this, he is focusing on his work. Really in any endeavor, you have to focus on your preparation for Sunday. You can’t really worry about Sunday until you worry about Wednesday.”

Preparation is a key word. Especially since that’s the word to which Stefanski pointed when addressing whether Watson’s struggles in limited preseason work against the Jaguars were related to stress.

“No, I really don’t,” Stefanski said. “I think a lot of that was just getting back in uniform, in the huddle, hearing my voice in the headset and those type of things. That was all about the preparation. No, I don’t put much stock on that.”

So does Stefanski think those preparation factors be an issue on Sunday?

“I don’t,” he said.

Stefanski also was asked how the Browns will handle any fan backlash in Houston.

“Again, I think it goes back to control what you can control,” Watson said. “We have to have a great week of practice and be ready to play a great game on Sunday.”

And Watson has proven to be a great player. Stefanski was asked whether Watson’s mobility and his overall ability to run with the ball will open up opportunities for the team’s running backs.

“I really think it is wait and see,” Stefanski said. “There is plenty of tape of Deshaun out there so the Texans know what to prepare against, so to speak, but he hasn’t played for us so there is an element of ‘we will see.’”

Indeed we will. The game itself isn’t significant because neither team is very good. But, after all these months and all those lawsuits and everything else that has happened, Watson will finally be back on Sunday. It will be very interesting to see how it all goes.