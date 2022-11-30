Logan Ryan returning to Bucs practice

Getty Images

Safety Logan Ryan is on his way back to the Buccaneers roster.

Ryan has been designated to return from injured reserve. He can practice with the team immediately and could be activated in time to face the Saints on Monday night or at any other point in the next 21 days.

A foot injury knocked Ryan out of the lineup.

Ryan appeared in the first four games of the season and made a couple of starts. He had nine tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Bucs have already brought tackle Josh Wells and running back Gio Bernard back from injured reserve this season. All teams can bring up to eight players back during the season.