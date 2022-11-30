Najee Harris misses practice with abdominal injury

Posted by Charean Williams on November 30, 2022, 9:15 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he did not have specifics about Najee Harris‘ abdominal injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the injury is not significant. Harris’ status this week, though, is up in the air.

He left Monday’s game in the first half and didn’t return, and he missed practice Wednesday.

Backup Jaylen Warren is expected to return after sitting out last week with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant Wednesday.

Receiver Miles Boykin, who missed last week with an oblique injury, also had a full practice.

Linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), linebacker Robert Spillane (oblique), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), center Mason Cole (foot) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) were limited.

