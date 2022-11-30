Patriots safety Adrian Phillips: We got our face kicked in by Bills last time, we can’t harp on it

Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t forgotten how ugly their last meeting with the Bills was.

In a playoff loss last postseason, the Patriots’ defense simply couldn’t stop the Bills’ offense: Buffalo ended every drive with a touchdown or kneeldown, an unprecedented feat in NFL history. As Patriots safety Adrian Phillips put it, the Patriots “went out there and basically got our face kicked in.”

Phillips said the Patriots are well aware of how badly they played in that loss to the Bills, but they also aren’t dwelling on it.

“You definitely think about [the loss], but you don’t harp on that,” Phillips said, via MassLive.com. “You look at what they did and how they were able to control the game and the plays that they were able to make. You think about them not punting the ball basically for two games. It’s a big deal. But at the same time, you can’t let that consume you.”

The Patriots host the Bills on Thursday night in a game that they need to win if they’re going to have any hope of contending in the AFC East. They can’t take another face-kicking.