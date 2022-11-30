Rams are no longer holding a locker for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams has been keeping a figurative light on for receiver Odell Beckham Jr., by literally leaving his name on a locker at the team’s practice facility.

That locker is no more.

Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports that the locker the Rams had been saving for Beckham is now blank again.

It’s no surprise. It became obvious weeks ago that Beckham wouldn’t be back with the Rams, given that the Rams are a far cry from the contender they were in 2021.

Beckham’s free-agency tour commences on Thursday, with a visit to the Giants. He’ll then visit the Bills, followed by a trip to see the Cowboys.

It remains to be seen whether will make a difference for anyone in 2022, given that he’ll be joining a new team from scratch. Eventually.

2 responses to “Rams are no longer holding a locker for Odell Beckham Jr.

  1. I don’t think he will make to many big plays, but he will open the run game and will benefit Ceedee or Stefan taking away those double teams.

  2. OBJ is done hopefully nobody signs him and we dont have to hear about it any more. He’s washed period.

