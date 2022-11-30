Ravens officially designate J.K. Dobbins for return from injured reserve

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that the plan was for running back J.K. Dobbins to return to practice this week and the Ravens officially moved to open his window for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Dobbins missed all of last season with a torn ACL and played in four games this season before having his knee scoped in October.

The return to practice opens a 21-day window for Dobbins to practice with the team. He can be activated at any point in that window and will not be able to play again if it passes without the Ravens moving him back to the active roster.

Dobbins ran 35 times for 123 yards and a touchdown before going on injured reserve.