Russell Wilson tuning out the noise: I’ve got great relationships in that locker room

Getty Images

Russell Wilson defended his relationship with his teammates Wednesday. It came three days after teammate Mike Purcell was seen yelling at the Broncos quarterback on the sideline and one day after a report that Wilson “has lost some people in that locker room.”

“I mean, I’ve got great relationships in that locker room, so whoever was trying to tear it down, you can’t,” Wilson said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR_Broncos.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett dismissed NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero’s contention that not all of Wilson’s teammates are on board with him, calling it “gossip.” Some teammates also publicly threw support behind Wilson on Wednesday.

Purcell previously admitted frustration in getting in Wilson’s grill in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss but downplayed it as wanting to provide a “spark.”

Nonetheless, no one in Denver expected Wilson and the Broncos to be in this position.

The Broncos are 3-8 and rank last in the NFL in scoring at 14.3 points per game. They have allowed the third-fewest points per game at 17.6. The offense’s ineptitude and the team’s record has turned Wilson’s “let’s ride” mantra into a punchline.

It also has led to many questions for Wilson, who insisted Wednesday his “confidence never wavers.”

“This is a great team. We’ve got great players. I’m honored to be here. I’m honored to play with this team and these guys,” Wilson said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “There’s always noise, especially when things aren’t going the way you want it to all the time. The thing is that you don’t bad mouth. My biggest goal every day is to continue to try to lead at the highest level and to be consistent every day with my approach, to never change and not let the highs of life change you and not let the lows [change you]. Just be consistent with your approach, knowing that I love these guys every day, man, of who they are and what they’re about. . . . It’s a blessing to be on this team, and I’m honored.”