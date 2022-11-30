Sean McVay: Safe to say Matthew Stafford won’t play this week

Getty Images

Aaron Donald won’t be the only Rams star player sidelined for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol and though he is progressing through it, head coach Sean McVay said, via multiple reporters, that it’s “safe to say” Stafford won’t play in Week 13.

Stafford was also listed with a neck injury on last week’s injury report, as he didn’t play in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. The quarterback missed the Week 10 loss to the Cardinals while in the concussion protocol. He was cleared for the Week 11 loss to New Orleans, but left the game with a neck injury and was subsequently placed back into the concussion protocol.

There’s still a chance the Rams could shut Stafford down for the season.

Stafford has completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and Allen Robinson was just placed on IR with a season-ending foot injury.

Bryce Perkins started last week’s game at quarterback. The Rams also have John Wolford, who started the Week 10 loss to Arizona.