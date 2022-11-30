Anthony Zych

We took a little bit of a hard right turn on Thanksgiving. The detour continues until Christmas.

I’ve developed a habit of writing fiction in my barn by night (not to be confused with the fiction I write right here by day), and I’ve got a stack of six manuscripts, going on seven. I wrote one of them last December, with a Christmas tree gleaming and Christmas music playing and Christmas booze flowing and Christmas cigar smoldering.

In the middle of November, I counted the chapters and checked the calendar and realized I could post a chapter a day from Thanksgiving to Christmas. So that’s what I decided to do. It’s a gift to any of you who want it and, technically, also to all of you who don’t.

Links to the first seven chapters of On Our Way Home are available here. Or you can scroll through all of it here.

It will all be posted by December 25. I’ll probably leave it up through January 1. Once you feel like you’re in the Christmas spirit, or if you feel like you need a little bit of a nudge to get there, check it out.