Terrance Knighton, Corey Campbell leaving Panthers to join Matt Rhule at Nebraska

A couple of Panthers assistants will be joining former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the Nebraska coaching staff.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reported on Sunday that assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and assistant strength coach Corey Campbell would be leaving the Panthers immediately in order to move to Lincoln with Rhule. Both Knighton and Campbell have changed their Twitter bios to reflect their new employer.

Knighton joined the Panthers in 2021 and took on greater responsibilities after the team fired defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Knighton, who is known as Pot Roast, played 108 NFL games over seven seasons in the league and played at Temple when Rhule was an assistant at the school.

Campbell also joined the Panthers in 2021 and worked with Rhule at Baylor as well.

Two other former Panthers assistants — cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and special teams coach Ed Foley — are also set to join the Nebraska staff. Both coaches were fired after Rhule was dismissed earlier this year.