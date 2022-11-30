Terrell Owens claims he punched a man in self defense

Getty Images

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens recently went to the CVS in Inglewood, and he exited with a TKO.

Owens told the Associated Press that he punched a man in the store’s parking lot in self defense. Owens contends that the man “made offensive gestures and threatening statements” to Owens and to a fan who had approached the former player.

According to Owens, it started inside the store. He was speaking with the fan. Then, the man approached. Owens left the store in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

“The aggressor continued threatening the fan just as he did in the store,” Owens said. “Once again, attempting to [defuse] the ongoing situation, I placed myself between the fan and the aggressor. I made verbal demands asking the aggressor to stop his threatening behavior.”

Owens claim the man sung at him first.

TMZ.com posted video of the incident. The images suggest an old-school fistfight, with both participants squaring off and with Owens having his fists up. He eventually drops the man with a right cross. He got up several seconds later, and the discussion continued until the person taping the interaction stopped recording.

According to the AP, it’s unclear whether police were called. Inglewood authorities did not immediately respond to requests from the AP for comment.