Thanksgiving touchdown return earns Kene Nwangwu NFC special teams player of the week

November 30, 2022
Vikings return man Kene Nwangwu turned in a spectacular performance in prime time on Thanksgiving, and he’s being recognized for it.

Nwangwu was named the NFC special teams player of the week today.

In the Thanksgiving night game against the Patriots, Nwangwu returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, the winning margin in a 33-26 victory.

At a time when kickoff returns are being largely phased out of the NFL, Nwangwu is one of the few players still making an impact: As a rookie last season he had two kickoff return touchdowns, and this season he’s leading the NFL with 24 kickoff returns, 620 yards and a 25.8-yard average.

