Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup miss practice with an illness

The Cowboys have had an illness going around The Star the past couple of weeks. It continues this week.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs and receiver Michael Gallup were out with an illness Wednesday.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) had a limited practice. He has not played since Week 8.

Safety Jayron Kearse (shoulder) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were limited.

Lawrence fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the team’s Sept. 15, 2021, practice and missed 10 games last season. He reinjured the foot in Week 3 against the Giants but has continued to play.

Lawrence has played 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and has six sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.