Vikings “not really putting a timetable” on Christian Darrisaw’s return

Getty Images

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw did not play on Thanksgiving because of a concussion and head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t offer much of an idea about when he might be back when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Darrisaw’s most recent concussion came days after he had been cleared from one he suffered the previous weekend and O’Connell said the team is going to take as long as necessary to be sure that Darrisaw is 100 percent.

“We want him feeling great and at full capacity when he’s able to come back,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “And not really putting a timetable on it for either this week or beyond . . . We just want to make sure he’s good. I think when the time’s right we’ll have CD back in there.”

O’Connell is more optimistic about having defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson back from a calf injury. Tomlinson last played in Week Eight.