Vikings put Andrew Booth on IR, activate Ben Ellefson

Posted by Josh Alper on November 30, 2022, 1:12 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth‘s season is over, so the team moved him off the active roster on Wednesday.

Booth was placed on injured reserve after having season-ending knee surgery earlier this year. The team filled his spot on the roster by activating tight end Ben Ellefson off of injured reserve.

Booth last appeared in a game in Week 11 and had surgery earlier this week. There was some question about whether the second-round pick would be able to return to action, but doctors determined during the procedure that his injury was severe enough to end his season.

Ellefson has been out since Week Four with a groin injury and he caught three passes for 26 yards in those appearances.

1 responses to “Vikings put Andrew Booth on IR, activate Ben Ellefson

  1. Booth fell in the draft for injury concerns. Maybe not the steal we hoped he would be. Nuff said.

