Will both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers be back in 2023?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 30, 2022, 10:21 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Not long ago, it seemed as if both Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would retire after the 2022 season. Now, as the final third of the current campaign commences, there’s a much different vibe.

As to Brady, his recent comment that he’d rather lose than not play at all doesn’t sound like a guy who has only six regular-season games to play.

I love competing still, but, you know, at this point, like people always say, it’s day-to-day, game-to-game at this point,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast on SiriusXM. “And really I’m just focused on what we need to do to improve this week and go out and practice. And that’s what I’ve always enjoyed about football. I love the sport, so I love the preparation for it.”

Does he love the idea that it soon may be ending for good? Maybe not.

Does it mean he’d continue his career with a team other than the Buccaneers? Maybe not.

As to Rodgers, he is owed $59.465 million in fully-guaranteed compensation for 2023. Why would he walk away from that? There’s no way the Packers can cut him if he decides not to retire. A post-June 1 trade is possible, but even then the cap consequences would be very significant.

Yes, Rodgers has said he thinks about retirement all the time. But he may not want 2022 to be his last act in football. And he may not want to give up nearly $60 million for one more year.

There’s ultimately only one reason for Rodgers to retire. If Brady keeps playing, it means that Rodgers and Brady won’t enter the Hall of Fame at the same time. Which means that Rodgers won’t be the remote second fiddle to Brady for that weekend in Canton.

So maybe they’ll both be back. Maybe one will be back. Still, weeks after it seemed like neither will be back, it’s hard to imagine both being gone.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Will both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers be back in 2023?

  2. Which means that Rodgers won’t be the remote second fiddle to Brady for that weekend in Canton.
    ==========

    They’re golfing buddies.

    What if they go in together? The football world would collapse on its axis that weekend.

  3. I know I speak for most when I say we need those 2 HOFers back, they are the face of the NFL so far this century!

  4. Father Time is undefeated. Great players, but both should ride off into the sunset. Pushing 45 and 40, both have become insufferable massive drama queens. Hang em up boys.

  7. The NFL is better with these guys in it. Sorry to all the people who love to hate on them here, but it’s absolutely true. And both guys can still sling it. Rodgers would be a fool to retire and leave $60 mil on the table and Brady is going to have to be dragged away kicking and screaming he loves it so much. Also both guys had to struggle through coaching and talent changes that left their teams worse off…neither is going out like that.

  8. To think the Niners offered the Packers the third pick in the draft for Rodgers. LMAO.

    To which GB responded, nah you keep it, we’re gonna go ahead and sign AR to. cap destroying extension.

    I would do anything to acquire GBs 2024 or 2025 first round picks in a trade.

  10. Rodgers isn’t walking away from all that money so he’s a no-brainer. Brady is a bit iffier but if he didn’t quit after last season to save his marriage this would be an odd time to finally do it.

  12. Brady isn’t eternal. He’s hanging it up after this year. Rodgers will be back, but probably out west.

  13. Sorry Mike, Aaron Rodgers is not second fiddle to any QB. They are two of the greatest QBs to ever play the game. Any player elected to the HOF is great. The conversation then as it is now is “was Brady great because of Bill B or what Bill B great because of Brady.” There is no question AAron Rodgers would be great no matter who the coach was. Unfortunately he was constantly saddled with an incompetent defense and front office who failed to give him the tools necessary to succeed. Second fiddle? Come on!

  14. Rodgers will never want to be in the same HOF class as Brady.

    His EGO would not be able to handle it!

  15. I sure as hell hope not, maybe they can make a movie together
    called “Two whiny babies in grown up bodies”

  16. Brady’s ego will never allow him to walk away like a whipped dog after a season like this. I can only hope his next season is an even bigger disaster.

  17. Even tho Rodgers has not played great this year, he still leads the NFC in TD passes and only two behind the new latest and Greatest in Burrow and Allen. And that is with a broken thumb and rookie Wrs. His down year this year would be career years for any other teams QB except for San Diego, KC, and Cincinnati.

  18. The game of football is Brady’s drug of choice. If and when he’s done playing, he’s supposedly going to the booth, but I can see him eventually itch to be down by the sidelines again. Sure, he once said he would never do it, but he was still married then.

  20. Brady has an ego that won’t let him leave. Rodgers on the other hand will quit when he feels he can’t do it anymore. These guys don’t care about the money at this point. They can live 5 lifetimes with their money. The endorsements alone which everybody forgets about have them covered for literally lifetimes.

  21. what will the talking heads talk about ??? those 2 eat up a lot of TV Time .. they will both be back for the retirement tour next yr..

  23. According to Spotrac, Rodgers is due $59.5 Million next year and has a deadcap of $99.8M.

    I am pretty sure he will be back.

  24. I hope Brady comes back. I want him to play until he’s a burden on his team like Favre. Rodgers can still play, and I don’t think he’s going to retire just out of spite. He would be more likely to restructure his contract in order to get traded somewhere else like Detroit. Out of spite.

  25. A post-June 1 (Rodgers) trade is possible, but even then the cap consequences would be very significant.
    ==========

    2023 cap hit – $15.8~mil
    2024 cap hit – $24.4~mil

    Thats really not that bad if the Packers decide to go forward with Love.

  26. Rodgers is not going to let Love be the QB in Green Bay. He took it as a slight and this guy doesn’t let things go. His contract forces their hand and he is going to play that out.

  27. pioniere says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:43 am
    …Brady for certain appears to be done…
    ======================
    LOL!

    Only three QB’s in all of the NFL have moved their team on offense more yards than Tom Brady in 2022. Those would be Mahomes, Allen and Burrow.

    Brady has still got it. It’s the rest of his team that has fallen off. Probably because they got older!

  28. To think the Niners offered the Packers the third pick in the draft for Rodgers.
    ==========

    Would they have own the Super Bowl last year if they made that move??….

  30. Watch for Brady to be in San Francisco, Oakland, or, this would be a way to go out, come back to New England. I would not rule out anything with Brady. The dude is obsessed, still is a quality quarterback, and wants one more Superbowl chance before he goes. That is NOT happening in Tampa. Bowles is a mediocre coach and Brady knows it!

  32. pkrlvr says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:40 am
    The NFL is better with these guys in it. Sorry to all the people who love to hate on them here, but it’s absolutely true.
    /////
    WAS. Was better. Now? Not so much. Let it go man. We just don’t care about watching crappy football. I watched the NFL long before these guys were in it. I’ll keep watching it long after they’re gone. The new stars are already here, and they’re playing better than both of them.

  34. Rodgers doesn’t show up to training camp. He doesn’t practice or play in the preseason. He doesn’t practice most weekdays anymore. Why would he give up $60 mil for so little work?

  35. floridapackfan says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:51 am
    Even tho Rodgers has not played great this year, he still leads the NFC in TD passes
    /////
    You ever hear of garbage time stats? The Packers are so bad this year, defenses can easily play a loose zone while the Packers struggle to catch up.

  36. Tom will be back. He loves football more than anything.

    Aaron simply loves himself more than anything.

  37. floridapackfan says:
    November 30, 2022 at 10:46 am
    Sorry Mike, Aaron Rodgers is not second fiddle to any QB. They are two of the greatest QBs to ever play the game.
    //////
    Rodgers doesn’t even crack the top 3 of his own franchise. You’d have to completely ignore the playoffs to even think so.

  38. Brady has 7 SB rings, and he still wouldn’t leave the game to keep his supermodel wife. I mean, it doesn’t get much more sick than that. He will “quit” when he physically cannot play and no team wants him anymore.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.