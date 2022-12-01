Aidan Hutchinson nabs defensive rookie of the month for November

Posted by Josh Alper on December 1, 2022, 9:03 AM EST
Detroit Lions v New York Giants
Getty Images

Aidan Hutchinson‘s pass coverage skills were not mentioned often when discussing the reasons why the Lions made him the second overall pick of this year’s draft, but they helped the team to a pair of wins in November.

Hutchinson picked off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the end zone to kill a scoring chance during the Lions’ 15-9 win over their divisional rivals. He then dropped into coverage to snag a pass by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to set up a touchdown in Detroit’s 31-18 win in Week 11.

Hutchinson also had a sack in the team’s Week 10 win over the Bears. He also had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery as the Lions went 3-1 last month.

All of that led the NFL to name Hutchinson the league’s defensive rookie of the month for November. A similar December would make Hutchinson a strong contender for defensive rookie of the year once the season is over.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Aidan Hutchinson nabs defensive rookie of the month for November

  1. Love the guy but he’s still invisible at times. Last game was shutout on the stat line and had 2 hurries. Lions need more work on the Dline, LB and CB. Having the Rams 1st (top 3 right now) and their own 1st and 2 seconds will help!

  2. “Love the guy but he’s still invisible at times. Last game was shutout on the stat line and had 2 hurries.”

    We are talking about a rookie, playing with a bunch of rookies on defense, and the guy on the other side (James Houston) had 2 sacks in his first game, because the other team has to slide the protection to Aiden’s side. While Aiden loses containment less often than the first half of the year, he’s getting schemed against because he’s the only threat to get to the QB right now.

    I think judging Hutch this year is short sided, but not unwarranted. A top pass rusher should be beating double teams. If Charles Harris was healthy, or Romeo Okwara was healthy this year, he probably would have better stats. If James Houston can provide something on the other side in December, I think Hutch’s numbers will continue to get better.

  4. bromara says:
    December 1, 2022 at 9:26 am
    Love the guy but he’s still invisible at times. Last game was shutout on the stat line and had 2 hurries. Lions need more work on the Dline, LB and CB. Having the Rams 1st (top 3 right now) and their own 1st and 2 seconds will help
    ———————————————————————————————
    If you watched the game the Bills double teamed him and usually ran the ball to the opposite side from where he lined up. That’s part of the reason rookie James Houston was able to get 2 sacks in his season debut. Agree a talent upgrade on the DL is needed.

  5. Parking at Ford field: $50.00, cheap seats at Ford Field: $100.00. Intercepting Aaron Rogers in the end zone: PRICELESS.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.