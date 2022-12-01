Aidan Hutchinson ready to face the team that passed on him on Sunday

Getty Images

For much of the run-up to the 2022 NFL draft, Aidan Hutchinson was expected to go first overall to the Jaguars. But Jacksonville decided to take Travon Walker first overall instead, leaving Hutchinson to the Lions with the second pick.

Now Hutchinson is looking forward to showing the Jaguars what they missed out on.

The Lions and Jaguars face off on Sunday, and Hutchinson said today that he’ll be thinking about it. Hutchinson expected to be the first overall pick and was surprised when he learned the Jaguars were taking Walker instead.

Hutchinson told Kyle Meinke of MLive.com that he heard the talk that the Jaguars liked Walker better because Walker’s arms measured three inches longer at the Combine.

“Guess my arms were not quite long enough,” Hutchinson said. “We’ll see if that inch or couple of inches was the difference.”