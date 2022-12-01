Antonio Gibson downgraded to out of practice

Getty Images

Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Gibson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a foot injury. Gibson remained on Thursday’s injury report and was downgraded to out of practice entirely.

Gibson has 130 carries for 476 yards and three touchdowns to go with 40 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns this season. He’s been nudged out of a starting role by Brian Robinson in the last four games and the rookie will be in line for even more time if Gibson is unable to play this weekend.

Wide receiver Dax Milne (foot), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), and guard Trai Turner (knee, ankle) also missed practice. Center Tyler Larsen (shoulder), tight end Logan Thomas (rib), and defensive end Chase Young (knee) were listed as limited participants.