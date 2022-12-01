Arik Armstead plans to return Sunday; Deebo Samuel misses practice Thursday

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead participated in his third consecutive practice, including last Friday’s session. He was limited in all three but said he plans to return to game action Sunday.

Armstead has not played since Week 4 with foot and ankle injuries.

“Feel good. Feel great,” Armstead said, via video from NBC Sports Bay Area. “Excited to get back out there and take the field again.”

Running back Christian McCaffrey joined practice for the first time this week. He missed Wednesday’s practice with “some irritation” in his knee.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) and offensive guard Spencer Burford (ankle) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) was a full participant and said he feels “great.”

