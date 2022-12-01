Arrest order issued for Antonio Brown for misdemeanor domestic violence

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has largely become a non-factor for the NFL. He hasn’t played in nearly a year, and he likely won’t be playing again.

He still periodically does things that have relevance. For example, he currently faces allegations of domestic violence.

Via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office show that an arrest order has been issued for Brown. The charge is a misdemeanor, not a felony.

Brown pleaded no contest to felony battery charges in 2020. He no longer is on probation, which would create a separate problem for him given the latest development.