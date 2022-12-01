Arrest order issued for Antonio Brown for misdemeanor domestic violence

Posted by Mike Florio on December 1, 2022, 11:36 AM EST
NFL: JAN 02 Buccaneers at Jets
Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has largely become a non-factor for the NFL. He hasn’t played in nearly a year, and he likely won’t be playing again.

He still periodically does things that have relevance. For example, he currently faces allegations of domestic violence.

Via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office show that an arrest order has been issued for Brown. The charge is a misdemeanor, not a felony.

Brown pleaded no contest to felony battery charges in 2020. He no longer is on probation, which would create a separate problem for him given the latest development.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Arrest order issued for Antonio Brown for misdemeanor domestic violence

  2. The day the buffalo bills did not sign a.b. is one of the greatest days in western new york football sports history 🤡

  3. To think Tom Brady would open up his home to this lunatic and how this guy remains free in society is just absolutely alarming.

    He needs some form of clinical care and help and he certainly shouldn’t be allowed to roam free at this point.

    To think ROger Goodell allowed him back into the league, forcibly firing him from NE to cheat, only to see another violent situation occur, prior to his signing with Brady in Tampa.

    Why was Brown banned in 2019, but then allowed to play in 2020, after yet another off field, violent situation?

    We know the answer. Goodell is a cheater. There is no other league that does stuff like this.

  13. How long will it be until he goes on a social media rant about how people are against him, and this is someone’s else’s fault?

  16. WOW i only hope that he gets a real jail term this time and not a plea deal. He needs help before he really goes off. Please get some help dude. I’m glad he gone from the NFL for good now!

  17. “He still periodically does things that have relevance. For example, he currently faces allegations of domestic violence.”
    —————————-
    How does an allegation of domestic violence make AB “relevant”?

  19. I seem to recall a period of time in Pittsburgh when he was just a really good football player and not a certifiable lunatic. Well, at least it appeared that way…….

  22. I’d be more than fine if they keep him out of the Hall of Fame. Bad dudes like this do not deserve that honor. I don’t care.

  23. And who is surprised by this about Antonio Brown?
    If Belichick couldn’t exorcise Browns demons – nobody could!

  26. Can’t stand people who make excuses for him by saying “he needs help”…actually it’s just that he is a total jerk egomaniac immature punk.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.