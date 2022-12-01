Benny Snell: All my mental reps paid off with Monday night’s big game

Getty Images

Steelers running back Benny Snell had been exclusively a special teams player this season until Monday night, when he suddenly turned in a big offensive performance in a win over the Colts. He said his performance showed how seriously he takes his preparation.

Snell, who carried 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown on Monday night after not getting a single carry all season prior to that,

“I think it’s just a mental thing, going over film, a lot of mental reps, watching practice, seeing what cut I would make, what read would I make, a lot of that,” Snell said.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after Najee Harris left Monday’s game with an injury that he doesn’t know much about Harris’s status going forward. Snell proved the Steelers can be just fine if Harris misses time.