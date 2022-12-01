Bills put Von Miller on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on December 1, 2022, 3:09 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Bills edge rusher Von Miller said this week that he was hopeful about returning from his knee injury in time to play the Jets in Week 14, but that’s not going to happen.

The Bills announced on Thursday that Miller has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a result of the move, so he will be eligible to play again in Week 17.

That Week 17 game is against the Bengals, but Miller will be missing a Week 15 date with the Dolphins in addition to divisional games against the Patriots and Jets the next two weeks.

Miller suffered a lateral meniscus injury during the Bills’ Thanksgiving win over the Lions. He is expected to need surgery at some point, but the team hopes to have him back before the season is over.

“We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch,” General Manager Brandon Beane said in a pool report.

Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa are expected to play Thursday night after missing Thanksgiving with ankle injuries. They will join Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson as the options off the edge with Miller out of the picture.

16 responses to “Bills put Von Miller on injured reserve

  1. Good move. The playoffs are when they will really need him – better to make sure he’s healthy come January. The D can still get a lot of pressure on the QB without him.

    And yes, Pats fans – we know. Your team has won 6 Super Bowls, and the Bills haven’t won anything yet.

  3. Everybody except Bills fans knew he was done for the year. When he said he was coming back next week I literally scoffed.

  4. And yes, Bills fans, your team hasn’t won a division game yet. Losing to the lowly – Mac Jones-Town-Massacres tonight would put them at 0-3 in the division. Ouch, thats gotta hurt considering all the hoopla at the seasons outset.

  6. Yesteryear’s team is mired in last place in the AFC East and are preparing to get stomped by the Bills. As a Chief’s fan I would love to see the Bills get beat tonight but we all know that won’t happen. I hope the New England fan base likes the cellar because that’s where they are going to be living for the foreseeable future.

  7. Good call by the Bills. Denver fan here and I can tell you that Miller has ALWAYS had some of his best games in the playoffs. He balls out. Save him for that playoff push.

  9. infectorman says:
    December 1, 2022 at 3:42 pm
    —————

    This makes no sense.

    If NE was to win this game, they’re 7-5, would have at least split with the Bills, will likely split with Miami when they come up to Foxborough in the cold on their little white pants, and NE swept the Jets already destroying Zachie Wilson’s carrer in one fell swoop.

    So, that wouldn’t make them “lowly” at all.

    They’re not losing to Arizona or the Raiders. Sorry. The Cincy game will be tough for sure, but they’re at home there with that one.

  10. Bills defense didn’t have Miller last year and beating the Patriots wasn’t a problem.

  11. billsrthefuture says:
    December 1, 2022 at 3:16 pm
    Good move. The playoffs are when they will really need him – better to make sure he’s healthy come January. The D can still get a lot of pressure on the QB without him.

    And yes, Pats fans – we know. Your team has won 6 Super Bowls, and the Bills haven’t won anything yet.
    _______________________________

    If he is going to need surgery it is a stretch to say he will be healthy for the playoffs. Participating and being a difference maker are not the same. How has playing with an injury worked out for Allen? And he is a lot younger than Miller.

  13. infectorman says:
    December 1, 2022 at 3:42 pm
    Says the person whose team is 23-21 with one playoff appearance and a Wild Card loss since Brady left.

  14. At age 33, expecting Miller to come back early was foolishly optimistic. The best the Bills can hope for is that he’s ready to play in January.
    Regular season numbers are nice to look at, but the sole reason Buffalo signed him was to make an impact in the playoffs.
    Good luck to him, but all the wear and tear after a decade in football catches up to you.

  16. I’m a Bills fan and I don’t understand why if they are putting him on IR, why he is not going to have that lateral meniscus scoped. That injury will not improve with rest, it will still be torn. Many many players have returned within a few weeks of having a scope. I’m quite sure he would be one.

