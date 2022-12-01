Christian McCaffrey back at practice, Deebo Samuel sits out

Getty Images

A couple of 49ers offensive stars saw their practice participation levels move in different directions on Thursday.

Running back Christian McCaffrey sat out of Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, but he was back on the field during the open portion of practice on Thursday. His official participation level will be noted on the team’s injury report and the fact that he’s on the field would seem to bode well for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel‘s participation moved in the other direction. He was limited with a quad injury on Wednesday, but was not spotted on the field Thursday.

Samuel has been on the injury report with a hamstring issue in recent weeks and was listed as questionable before playing against the Saints last Sunday.

Reporters at the open session of practice noted that defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) and guard Spencer Burford (ankle) were also back at practice.