Christian Watson named offensive rookie of the month

Christian Watson may have gotten off to a slow start in 2022, but he’s come on in the last month — particularly over the last three games.

Now he’s been named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for November.

Watson led all players with six touchdown receptions over the last four weeks, and he caught all of them in three games. Watson recorded three touchdowns on four receptions in the win over Dallas, two touchdowns on four catches in the loss to Tennessee, and one TD on four catches in last week’s loss to Philadelphia.

In all, Watson had 14 catches for 289 yards in the month.

The 34th overall pick of the second round in this year’s draft, Watson has 22 receptions for 353 yards and six touchdowns in nine games this season.

Watson will try to keep things rolling this weekend when the Packers visit the Bears.