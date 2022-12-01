Christian Watson named offensive rookie of the month

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 1, 2022, 9:08 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Christian Watson may have gotten off to a slow start in 2022, but he’s come on in the last month — particularly over the last three games.

Now he’s been named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for November.

Watson led all players with six touchdown receptions over the last four weeks, and he caught all of them in three games. Watson recorded three touchdowns on four receptions in the win over Dallas, two touchdowns on four catches in the loss to Tennessee, and one TD on four catches in last week’s loss to Philadelphia.

In all, Watson had 14 catches for 289 yards in the month.

The 34th overall pick of the second round in this year’s draft, Watson has 22 receptions for 353 yards and six touchdowns in nine games this season.

Watson will try to keep things rolling this weekend when the Packers visit the Bears.

6 responses to “Christian Watson named offensive rookie of the month

  1. Playing from behind every game has allowed this man to get some stats. Well done. Maybe at some point his touchdowns will exceed the number of drops he’s had.

  3. Nice lil glimmer of hope in an otherwise dark season. He and Doubs are looking like a legit combo.

  4. Nice honor for the rook, well deserved too.
    This kid’s had an extremely trying 1st season, undergoing knee surgery and rehab scrapped his training camp and valuable reps.
    A hamstring injury further hampered him into missing additional games.

    Still very raw, with a lot of development to go, Christian is just scratching the surface of how good he can be.
    Ceiling is very high once he fully understands and utilizes the nuances of the game.
    Keep grinding, good things will come. 😀

  5. Playing from behind every game has allowed this man to get some stats
    —–
    Funny, but his 3 touchdown game was against the cowboys, a team we beat….who also beat you guys by 40 pts the next week.

  6. Well deserved. Kid can genuinely fly. If this month is a sign of things to come, then the Pack got a good one. When Randy Moss came in the league the Packers immediately drafted several new cornerbacks. With this guy and Jefferson in the division, they are going to shape other teams drafts going forward.

