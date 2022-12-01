Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo

Getty Images

A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it.

Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers.

“Obviously we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another, regardless of race, from the times we’ve come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we’ve had,” Prescott said, via Jori Esptein of Yahoo Sports. “That’s who I am, how I think, optimistic, I mean, a guy who is completely biracial, Black and white, it’s easy for me to speak on race on one side or another. And I don’t always, how do I say this? I don’t know if I’ve fully processed it all the way, honestly. I think whether LeBron’s talking to the picture, that’s on Jerry to address. In the same sense, it’s 65 years ago and how times have changed. I mean look at the man’s resume since then, right? As I said, I give grace. I think that’s a conversation and question not only for him but for you guys and how y’all feel and how accountable y’all have been in covering and discussing the disparities and differences in resume.

“As I said, I’m here for growth and giving grace and trying to make this world a better place. That’s who I am at my core and what I believe in. Unfortunate things come up from the past, pictures, and they show har far we’ve come, but at the same sense, they’re a reminder of how short of a time that was ago. That wasn’t that long ago that we were all sitting on different sides, and we weren’t together. But as I said, I wouldn’t be here if it were still that way. So I believe in grace and change. Those are questions for Jerry for y’all, honestly, that I don’t have quite the answers for.”

Prescott is in a tough spot. He works for Jones. He gets paid $40 million per year by Jones. It seems from everything Prescott said that he probably would have preferred to say nothing at all.

And that’s fine. He was asked about it. And he provided an answer. It’s a delicate, nuanced subject.

In the 65 years since the photo was taken, much has indeed changed since then. But there continues to be room for more change, as evidenced by the NFL’s admittedly subpar record when it comes to diversity in the head-coaching ranks.

The ultimate point of the Washington Post article in which the photo appeared was that Jones has the ability to be an agent of change. He acknowledged it himself.

Jones has likely said all he’ll have to say on the matter. It remains to be seen whether others have anything to say, whether they’re employed by the Cowboys or elsewhere within the broader NFL apparatus.