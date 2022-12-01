Damar Hamlin ejected for illegal hit on Jakobi Meyers

Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a nasty hit on Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers late in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-14 from the Buffalo 15, Mac Jones threw a pass to Meyers, who looked like he was going to make the catch in the end zone with Jordan Poyer covering him. But Hamlin came flying in to put his shoulder into the head and neck area of Meyers, while managing to knock the ball out with his hand.

Officials immediately threw a flag for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

Referee Shawn Hochuli then announced Hamlin’s ejection with 2:54 left.

Hamlin had four tackles and a pass breakup.