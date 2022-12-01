Damar Hamlin ejected for illegal hit on Jakobi Meyers

Posted by Charean Williams on December 1, 2022, 11:08 PM EST
NFL: OCT 02 Bills at Ravens
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a nasty hit on Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers late in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-14 from the Buffalo 15, Mac Jones threw a pass to Meyers, who looked like he was going to make the catch in the end zone with Jordan Poyer covering him. But Hamlin came flying in to put his shoulder into the head and neck area of Meyers, while managing to knock the ball out with his hand.

Officials immediately threw a flag for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

Referee Shawn Hochuli then announced Hamlin’s ejection with 2:54 left.

Hamlin had four tackles and a pass breakup.

2 responses to “Damar Hamlin ejected for illegal hit on Jakobi Meyers

  1. Damar Hamlin should be suspended for at least a game. How can anyone justify the force of that hit? It was completely unnecessary. One could even argue it was an attempt to injure. There’s no need for that behaviour in the league. NFL do your job and set an example.

  2. So let’s play touch football? If that hit deserved an ejection I expect to see lany more ejections rest of season.

