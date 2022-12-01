Despite multiple attempts to take Antonio Brown into custody, he has not yet been arrested

Getty Images

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of free-agent receiver Antonio Brown. He faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Police have been to his home. They have not yet executed the arrest warrant.

According to Sam Brock of NBC News, authorities have made multiple attempts to take Brown into custody. Police, however, do not regard the situation to be an ongoing standoff.

Brown isn’t communicating with police. Per Brock, they’re not even sure he’s inside his home. They don’t want to risk officer safety over a misdemeanor charge.

So maybe they’ll sit outside and wait indefinitely, either for Brown to leave his house from the inside or to arrive at it from the outside.

It really seems like a lot of effort for a misdemeanor, both by the police to arrest him and by Brown to avoid the inevitable.