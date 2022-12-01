Jameson Williams says he is “somewhere close” to full speed

Getty Images

The Lions drafted receiver Jameson Williams knowing it would take some time for him to make his rookie debut. He’s almost there.

Williams has rehabbed for nearly 11 months after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the national championship game.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said Thursday that Williams is “very, very fast.”

Williams agreed, though, he said he’s not up to full speed yet.

“Somewhere close to it,” Williams told Kyle Meinke of MLive after practice. “I’m running real fast right now. I feel real fast. Feeling good.”

Since Williams has practiced only twice in 11 months, he is unlikely to play this week. But Williams isn’t far away from being back to full speed and back in the lineup.

“I wouldn’t say I feel rusty,” Williams said. “I’m getting back on my feet. I’ve been running around for a minute now, so it’s just I’m back out with the team. I wouldn’t say I feel rusty.”

He still has some hurdles to clear, but there are fewer of them now.