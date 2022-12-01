Jimmy Garoppolo on his knee: Feels great, baby

Posted by Charean Williams on December 1, 2022, 7:39 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s knee was “pretty sore” on Monday. Today?

Feels great,” Garoppolo said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Feels great, baby.”

The 49ers quarterback was a full participant on both practice days this week.

He took a hit on the side of his left knee from Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach during Sunday’s game, a hit Garoppolo and the 49ers thought was illegal. It’s the same knee Garoppolo injured in 2018.

The good news is Garoppolo is practicing without a brace, and he does not expect the injury to impact him Sunday against the Dolphins.

“It’s coming along,” Garoppolo added. “I feel pretty good with it.”

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.