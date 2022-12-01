Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were in the mix to trade for him

USA TODAY Sports

If 49ers quarterback Jim Garoppolo hadn’t needed offseason shoulder surgery, he likely would have been traded. And one of the potential destinations apparently was the Miami Dolphins.

“They were in the conversation,” Garoppolo told reporters on Thursday, regarding the Dolphins. “Not much came from it, but they were definitely one of the teams in the conversation. It seemed like a good spot. As an offense, that’s tremendous skillplayers, everything they got going over there. Mike {McDaniel] being a great coach, I had been with him in the past here and it was discussed, but I’m glad the way things worked out.”

It’s unclear whether Garoppolo would have gone to Miami as the starter, the backup, or as part of an open competition. McDaniel made a FaceTime call to Tua Tagovailoa upon getting the job, creating the clear impression that Tua was the guy.

Given what the 49ers presumably wanted for Garoppolo, it’s hard to imagine that the Dolphins would have made that investment in a backup.

Still, Garoppolo said what he said. The Dolphins were at least “in the conversation.” As the Dolphins come to Santa Clara for a Sunday game against the 49ers, it’s an interesting addition to the overall conversation.