Josh Allen throws second touchdown of the night as Bills take 17-7 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on December 1, 2022, 9:17 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Getty Images

In two games against the Patriots last season, Buffalo didn’t punt. The Bills have had three possessions and three scores Monday night.

The latest came on an 8-yard throw from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis with 5:27 left in the second quarter.

On third-and-goal at the New England 8, Allen rolled away from the pressure applied by Mack Wilson Sr. He shed Wilson and jumped just before going out of bounds and found Davis.

Amazon Prime analyst Kirk Herbstreit called out Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones for “giving up on the play.”

Allen is 9-of-14 for 92 yards and two touchdowns and has had five different players catch at least one pass.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Josh Allen throws second touchdown of the night as Bills take 17-7 lead

  6. That missed field goal is Bill’s career without me, looks good at first, then falls just short

  7. Buffalo touchdown taken off the board. I’m suspicious. Is Roger in Kraft’s luxury box?

  9. Josh Allen doesn’t look like he’s throwing the ball with much velocity and I’m sure he’s nursing that elbow but he looks good one play & then throws awkward the next. And except for the one drive, Mac Jones looks like a practice squad QB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.