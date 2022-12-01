JuJu Smith-Schuster set to practice, Kadarius Toney remains out

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have one of their key offensive weapons back for Thursday’s practice, but two others remain sidelined due to injury.

Via multiple reporters, Kansas City noted receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will practice Thursday after he was out on Wednesday with an illness.

But receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and running back Jerrick McKinnon (hamstring) won’t practice.

Smith-Schuster caught three passes for 38 yards in Week 12 after missing Week 11 while in the concussion protocol. He has 49 receptions for 653 yards with two TDs in 2022.

Toney missed last week’s game with his hamstring issue. McKinnon played 34 percent of the offensive snaps in last week’s win over the Rams.

While the Chiefs also have Ronald Jones as an option at running back, they just brought in veteran Melvin Gordon on the practice squad as well.