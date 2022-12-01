Justin Fields upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 1, 2022, 3:55 PM EST
NFL: NOV 27 Bears at Jets
There’s some good news out of Chicago on the injury front.

Quarterback Justin Fields has been upgraded from limited in Wednesday’s practice to a full participant in Thursday’s session.

Fields is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder and missed last week’s game. But the fact that he’s a full participant on Thursday is a good sign for his potential availability for this weekend’s game against the Packers.

Backup Trevor Siemain started last week’s game despite suffering an oblique injury during warm-ups. But he was out of practice for the second consecutive day.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom (ankle/knee), defensive back Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive back Kyler Gordon (concussion), and receiver Dante Pettis (illness) also did not practice on Thursday.

But offensive lineman Riley Reiff (back) got on the field in a limited capacity after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Defensive back Kindle Vildor (ankle) remained limited.

And finally, receiver Chase Claypool (knee) was also upgraded from limited to full.

7 responses to “Justin Fields upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice

  1. If it was any other team but the Packers, there’s no chance Fields would play before the bye week.

  2. They really are going to RGIII this situation aren’t they?? Doesn’t bother me, keep trotting him out there with those bums.

  4. I think at this point in the season even the Packers fans would like you to win this weekend.

    Nobody wants to see Rodgers play anymore this year and a loss here might give the Packers brass the bravery they need to bench him.

  6. He may be upgraded to full participation but he won’t be running with reckless abandon in the game like he has so far this season. He’s going to be thinking carefully about that shoulder each time he chooses to take off and run.

  7. If the Packers give up 150 yards rushing to this guy, Joe Barry should be canned before the postgame press conference.

