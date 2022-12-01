Justin Jefferson is the NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

November has been very, very good to Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson over the last two years.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Jefferson has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the month for November. Jefferson took the same prize last November, so it’s definitely his time of the year.

Jefferson’s biggest highlight of last month came against the Bills in Week 10. That’s when he used one hand to grab the ball away from Bills defensive back Cam Lewis to convert a long fourth down and keep the Vikings’ hope alive in a game that they eventually won in overtime.

Jefferson had 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in those games. For the month, he had 29 catches for 480 yards and three touchdowns while helping the Vikings to a 3-1 record.